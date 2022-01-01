Go
Carson's American Bistro

At Carson's American Bistro, you can expect to enjoy the highest quality ingredients expertly prepared by our culinary team. We take pride in sourcing the finest fresh ingredients available through our network of suppliers. We take pride in creating contemporary American fare with an eclectic flare.

2000 Commonwealth Blvd

Popular Items

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad$13.95
with baby kale, farro, goat cheese, blackberry bourbon dressing, and spiced green pumpkin seeds
Carson's Bistro Burger$15.95
fresh, 7 oz. ground beef patty seasoned and flat-top seared, with lettuce, tomato, french fries, and a pickle
Chopped Salad$15.95
tomato, corn, egg, avocado, bacon, scallion, blue cheese, grilled chicken, crispy tortilla strips, and balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad$4.95
tomato, cucumber, white cheddar, and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$4.95
Hand-cut romaine lettuce, housemade Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons
Pecan Crusted Chicken$21.95
sautéed until golden and served with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and honey mustard butter
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk soaked fresh chicken breast is double-dipped, fried until crispy, and dressed with our spicy oil. Served on a brioche bun with mayo, shredded iceberg, and pickles.
Pub Style Fish & Chips$22.95
served with french fries, tartar sauce, and creamy coleslaw
Beef Stroganoff Fettuccine$24.95
Rich braised beef ragout with onions and mushrooms enriched with sour cream served over fresh fettuccine pasta
Bourbon Glazed Cedar Salmon$28.95
served with smashed Yukon Gold potatoes and roasted broccoli
Location

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:45 am
