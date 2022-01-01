Go
Cart-Driver's second location is at the corner of 30th and Wyandot in Denver's historic Highlands neighborhood. Here our crew continues our tradition of serving up artisanal, wood fired pizzas, East and West coast oysters, a rotating array of food-friendly wines, seasonal market plates, lower-alcohol spritzes, local brews and cocktails.

2239 West 30th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

White Pizza$16.00
Mozzarella, smoked ricotta, basil, garlic
Mushrooms Pizza$19.00
mushroom conserva, manchego, pickled red onion, kale, creamy parmesan and garlic dressing
Cart-Driver Pizza$19.00
Sausage, kale, mozzarella, chili flake
Farm Greens Salad$12.00
Creamy parmesan dressing, pickled red onion, artichoke hearts, focaccia breadcrumb
Peppers Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, garlic, mozzarella, calabrian chili
Daisy Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
See full menu

Location

Denver CO

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

