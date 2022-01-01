Go
Toast

Cart Driver

Eat good things everyday!

PIZZA

2500 Larimer St • $$

Avg 4.5 (570 reviews)

Popular Items

Clam Pizza$22.00
littleneck clam, pancetta, toasted garlic, panna
Cheese Pizza$13.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella
White Pizza$16.00
mozzarella, castlevetrano olive, basil, lemon
Peppers Pizza$19.00
tomato sauce, pepperoni, garlic, mozzarella, calabrian chile
Bread & Butter$7.00
rosemary focaccia, black olive butter
Daisy Pizza$15.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Chopped Salad$12.00
cherries, favas, black olives, parm, buttermilk dressing
Cart-Driver Pizza$19.00
sausage, kale, mozzarella, chili flake
Mushrooms Pizza$20.00
marsala cream, chives, roasted mushrooms, guanciale, parm
(the marsala cream contains beef stock)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2500 Larimer St

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Burger

No reviews yet

Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!

Gerard's Pool Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honey Elixir Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stowaway Kitchen

No reviews yet

Stowaway Kitchen is an owner run cafe/restaurant serving an eclectic menu of modern, globally inspired breakfast and lunch dishes. Our menu is inspired by our own travels and adventures, using only the freshest, highest quality ingredients. We offer a full selection of specialty coffee, espresso and tea as well as and cocktails, wine and beer. Stowaway is a small, intimate space, perfect for couples or groups of up to six.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston