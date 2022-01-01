Go
Toast

Carte Blanche

Bakery

2114 Greenville Ave • $$$$

Avg 5 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Apple Chausson$6.50
Grannysmith apple filling, cinnamon encased in our flaky puff pastry dough. Finished with apricot glaze.
Butter Croissant$4.25
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
Key Lime Pie Danish$4.75
Key Lime Curd, graham crumble, hibiscus powder.
Cruller- Vanilla$3.00
Brioche Doughnut - Black and white$3.00
Vanilla and chocolate glazed brioche with topped with chocolate crumble.
Kouign Amann$5.00
Raspberry and cream twist$6.75
Croissant twists baked with Madagascar vanilla pastry cream and finished with fresh raspberry.
Brioche Doughnut- Passionfruit Poppyseed$3.00
Pain au chocolat$4.75
Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy center filled with Valrhona dark chocolate.
Strawberry Rhubarb Danish$4.75
Red wine soaked rhubarb, fresh strawberry, cream cheese and orange filling.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

2114 Greenville Ave

Dallas TX

Sunday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Single Wide

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Company Cafe & Bar

No reviews yet

A local Dallas restaurant focused on gluten-free comfort food. Specializing in Brunch seven days a week. Come in and enjoy!

Simply Fondue Dallas

No reviews yet

At Simply Fondue, we are committed to bringing you simply the best fondue dining experience found anywhere! We guarantee a relaxed and casual dining atmosphere that moves along at a leisurely pace. We only use the finest ingredients and make all of our sauces, batters and dressing from scratch daily. Enjoy a selection from our extensive wine list, one of our signature award winning martinis, or any of our hand crafted cocktails during your visit!

Christies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston