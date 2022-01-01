Go
Toast

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

FRENCH FRIES

339 N. Cleveland St • $$

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)

Popular Items

Plantains$8.00
Dinner for 2$48.00
Family Meal for 2ppl
Choose one item from each section of the menu to share!
Duck Mole Tacos$15.00
mole negro ~ pickled onions ~ smoked cotija ~ duck skin chicharron
Produce Bag$10.00
Chipotle Caesar + Duck Mole Tacos$20.00
Wine, Cheese & Baguette Pack$22.00
Toilet Paper (1 Roll)$1.50
LIMIT of 4 Rolls per Order, Please.
Burrata Salad$14.00
persimmon ~ citrus segments ~ pomegranate ~ baby arugula ~ sherry vinaigrette ~ pepitas
Beignets$9.00
Bistro Burger$17.00
rib-eye blend ~ tomatillo jam ~ aged white cheddar ~ butter lettuce ~ pickled onion ~ brioche ~ skinny fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

339 N. Cleveland St

Oceanside CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flying Pig Pub & Kitchen - Oceanside

No reviews yet

Southern inspired California fresh cuisine

Orfila Vineyards and Winery

No reviews yet

North Counties premier winery and kitchen featuring delicious wines from our winemaker Justin Mund. California cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Luke Morganstern.

Rosewood Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located in Oceanside CA, Rosewood Kitchen is a hot new blend of Spanish, French, Italian, and Mexican inspired cuisine. Rosewood opened in October 2019 and is located right in the heart of downtown Oceanside. Since then, Sicilian Chef Tony T. has been serving both quality interpretations of classical Italian and French dishes —but also diving into a new territory of integrating a multi-cultural experience to the senses. Including, but not limited to a fusion of Spanish and Mexican dishes as well. Rosewood Kitchen’s interior hosts a wine and beer bar, a wonderful succulent garden outdoor patio, and a variety of indoor seating with half booth and high table options available. The walls are featured with local artist’s work, and we will be hosting live music events with our corner stage in the restaurant as well. We can’t wait for you to try our delicious food and meet our Rosewood Team! See you soon!

The Lab Collaborative

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston