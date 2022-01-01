Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

Rosewood Kitchen

No reviews yet

Located in Oceanside CA, Rosewood Kitchen is a hot new blend of Spanish, French, Italian, and Mexican inspired cuisine. Rosewood opened in October 2019 and is located right in the heart of downtown Oceanside. Since then, Sicilian Chef Tony T. has been serving both quality interpretations of classical Italian and French dishes —but also diving into a new territory of integrating a multi-cultural experience to the senses. Including, but not limited to a fusion of Spanish and Mexican dishes as well. Rosewood Kitchen’s interior hosts a wine and beer bar, a wonderful succulent garden outdoor patio, and a variety of indoor seating with half booth and high table options available. The walls are featured with local artist’s work, and we will be hosting live music events with our corner stage in the restaurant as well. We can’t wait for you to try our delicious food and meet our Rosewood Team! See you soon!

