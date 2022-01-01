Go
Toast

Cartel Taco Bar

Come in and enjoy! Food and drink specials almost every day!

506 East Division Street St. 150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

#10 Barbacoa$4.50
Mexican rice, barbacoa, sauteed onions, mushrooms & tomatoes, ghost pepper cheese & tomato aioli
#7 Veggie$3.95
Refried beans, mexican rice, sauteed zucchini & tomatoes, black bean salsa, fresh avocado, cotija cheese & smoked tomato aioli
#1 Fajitas$4.20
Bourbon bacon beans, fajita beef or chicken, onions, cilantro, pepperjack, smoked tomato aioli, avocado aioli & sour cream
(3) Fajita Street Tacos$4.60
3 street tacos with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Lime & sauces on side
#9 Blackened Chicken$4.50
Smoked 5-pepper mac n cheese, bourbon bacon, blackened chicken, grape tomato, fresh avocado & cotija cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$7.15
Rotisserie chicken, cheddar, pico & pico served with salsa verde
Queso Dip$7.75
Served with chicharrones & tortilla chips
Single Firestick$1.60
1 firestick
(1) Fajita Street Taco$1.55
1 street taco with your choice of beef or chicken, onions & cilantro. Limes & sauces on side
#5 Sauteed Shrimp$4.50
Cilantro rice, black bean salsa, 3 sauteed shrimp, cotija cheese & avocado aioli
See full menu

Location

506 East Division Street St. 150

Arlington TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mercury Chophouse - Arlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Steakway American Grill

No reviews yet

Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987

Yumilicious - Champions Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

We are Pizza Zealots!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston