Cartel Taco Bar
Come in and enjoy! Food and drink specials almost every day!
506 East Division Street St. 150
Popular Items
Location
506 East Division Street St. 150
Arlington TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mercury Chophouse - Arlington
Come in and enjoy!
Steakway American Grill
Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987
Yumilicious - Champions Park
Come in and enjoy!
Zalat Pizza
We are Pizza Zealots!