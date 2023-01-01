Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Cartersville

Cartersville restaurants
Cartersville restaurants that serve boneless wings

Sidelines Grille - Cartersville - Sidelines Cartersville

289 Marketplace Boulevard, Cartersville

'6 Boneless Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'10 Boneless Wings'$14.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
More about Sidelines Grille - Cartersville - Sidelines Cartersville
KING PIZZERIA - 1340 GA-113 suite c

1340 GA-113 suite c, Cartersville

5 Boneless Wings$4.99
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about KING PIZZERIA - 1340 GA-113 suite c

