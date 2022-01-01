Caruso's Grocery

Go
914 14th ST SE

SHRIMP SCAMPI$23.50
Homemade Tagliatelle, Roasted Peppers, Garlic, Chilies and a Splash of House Limoncello
TOMATO BRAISED MEATBALLS$12.75
Garnished with parmesan
TOMATO & BASIL CAPRESE$13.50
Ripe tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic reduction
Mulberry Street Cosmo (Serves 2)$15.00
House Citron Vodka / Cranberry Infused Aperol / Our Orangecello / Lime
Antipasti Dirty Martini (Serves 2)$15.00
Moletto Tomato Gin / Mozzarella Brine / Olive / Basil
GARLIC BREAD QUATTRO FORMAGGI$10.75
Served with a four cheese dipping sauce
CREAMY BURRATA$15.50
Served with basil pesto, pine nuts & a side of garlic bread
ANTIPASTI$19.25
Assortment of marinated artichokes, vinegar peppers, fresh mozzarella, spicy olives, roasted red peppers & ripe tomatoes. Served with a side of Chianti vinaigrette
Espresso Martini (Serves 2)$15.00
House Vanilla Vodka / House Coffee Liqueur / Galliano / Espresso
Mint Chocolate Sundae$12.50

914 14th ST SE

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
