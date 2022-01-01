Go
Caruso's Restaurant

Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!

PIZZA • PASTA

2435 N 200 W • $$

Avg 3.5 (87 reviews)

Popular Items

Br Sticks w/cheese$9.50
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Parmesan bread chicken breast, baked in spaghetti sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a salad and breadstick, and choice of potato, pasta or vegetable.
1/2 Fettuccine$11.00
Smaller portion of fettuccine topped with our creamy Alfredo. Served with salad and breadstick.
14" Thin Topping$16.00
Salmon Pear$18.00
Broiled maple-glazed salmon, served atop fresh spinach and romaine, with sliced fresh pear, candied pecans, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, and maple mustard vinaigrette.
Torpedough 6$11.00
Chicken, ham, pineapple, Swiss and mozzarella cheese and honey mustard sauce, wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
1/2 Br Sticks$3.50
Two freshly baked breadsticks basted with our house-roasted garlic butter sauce.
Br Sticks$7.00
Four freshly baked breadsticks basted with our house-roasted garlic butter sauce.
Full Spaghetti$18.00
Spaghetti topped with meat sauce or your choice of plain sauce and meat balls, Italian sausage or mushrooms. Served with breadsticks and a salad.
Sausage Roll$15.00
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce wrapped in our house-made dough and baked to a golden brown.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2435 N 200 W

ANGOLA IN

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

