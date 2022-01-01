Go
Carvao BBQ

686 Bergen Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07304

Popular Items

Classic Caesar Salad$8.00
Black Label Burger$15.00
7oz beef short rib patty served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and french fries.
Whole Chicken$20.00
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Salmon$20.00
Carvao Burger$16.00
Bowl$12.00
1/2 chicken$12.00
half chicken served with rice and fries.
1/2 Chicken & 4 Pork Ribs$35.00
Half chicken and four pork ribs served with rice and fries.
Large Pork ribs$35.00
8 pork ribs served with 2 sides
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

Location

686 Bergen Ave, Jersey City NJ 07304

