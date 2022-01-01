Go
Toast

Carve Casual

You crave it, we carve it

SANDWICHES • POUTINE

1538 Kentucky St

Avg 3 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Rotisserie Chicken Quarter + 2 Sides$12.50
Tender Juicy Chicken dusted in our house rub and cooked on our Open Flame Rotisserie!
Quarter Chicken includes 2-3 light and dark meat pieces. Half Chicken includes a breast, leg, thigh and wing, and a Whole Chicken has two of each.
All chickens raised locally in Skagit County.
Caprese Grilled Cheese$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Diced Tomato and Basil Pesto toasted on Sourdough and served with a side of Balsalmic Glaze.
Ribs 1/2 Rack + 2 sides$19.50
St. Louis Style Spareribs slow cooked over open flame and served with our signature sides and sauces. Quarter Rack is roughly 3 ribs, Half Rack is 6 and a Full Rack is around 12.
Mac & Cheese$6.50
Penne with Kulshan Beer Cheese Sauce and Parmesan. Have fun with the add ons!
Rotisserie Chicken Half + 2 sides$19.00
Tender Juicy Chicken dusted in our house rub and cooked on our Open Flame Rotisserie!
Quarter Chicken includes 2-3 light and dark meat pieces. Half Chicken includes a breast, leg, thigh and wing, and a Whole Chicken has two of each.
All chickens raised locally in Skagit County.
Cubano$15.00
Rotisserie Pork Loin, Smoked Ham, Dill Pickle and Swiss piled high in a Fresh Baked Bollilo Roll and toasted on the panini press. Yellow Mustard on both sides of the bread.
Ribs 1/4 Rack + 2 Sides$14.50
St. Louis Style Spareribs slow cooked over open flame and served with our signature sides and sauces. Quarter Rack is roughly 3 ribs, Half Rack is 6 and a Full Rack is around 12.
Tri Tip Gravy Dip$15.00
Rotisserie Tri Tip piled high on sourdough with Caramelized Onions and Mayo. Served with a side cup of Mushroom Gravy.
Brussels Sprouts & Hummus$8.00
Rotisserie Brussels Sprouts on top of Kebab Casual Beet Hummus and Balsamic Glaze.
Rotisserie Combo Platter$19.75
Try our Chicken, Ribs and 2 Sides! Comes with Quarter Rack and Quarter Chicken & 2 Fun Sides.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

1538 Kentucky St

Bellingham WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Bellingham

The Filling Station - Sunnyland

No reviews yet

Welcome!! Scan the code with phone camera to pull up our menu and order your food and drinks. If you have any questions we'll be around to help ya. Thank you!!

Otherlands Beer

No reviews yet

Rustic lagers & farmhouse ales, new European inspired comfort foods.

Twin Sisters Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Twin Sisters Brewing Company is a story of enthusiasm, experience, and passion coming together to produce great beer, foster our community and enhance the beer culture in Bellingham. We have a full-service restaurant offering distinct recipes prepared from locally-sourced ingredients. Our on-site craft brewery complements a generous beer selection, and we also serve specialty cocktails fashioned from scratch. Bring your little ones and furry friends to enjoy our expansive outdoor beer garden complete with oyster shell boccie courts, fire pits, and a grassy play area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston