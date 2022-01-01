Carvel Ice Cream -Hackensack
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
240 S Summit Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
240 S Summit Ave
Hackensack NJ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
360 Essex Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Juicy!
Juicy! serves halal food made with ingredients inspired by Mom. This is the food that tastes like home.
Mi Rancho - hackensack
We now offer " CONTACT-FREE DELIVERY" We will call/text the customer when the order arrives and we will leave the order on your door step or lobby.
Fratelli's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!