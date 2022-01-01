Go
Carver 47

Food is an opportunity to reconnect with Nature and one another. Our vision is to transfer that feeling of trust, belonging and love from Nature to the plate.

1050 E 47th St

Popular Items

Orchard$8.50
Carrot, Naval Orange, Ginger, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Milk
Oat Milk Chai$4.00
Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Mixed Greens, Egg, Cheddar, Roasted Red Pepper, Protein, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes, Paprika Aioli
Fried Catfish$12.00
Catfish Filet with Homemade Tartar Sauce, Pickles, Greens, and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg Patty, Protein, Wisconsin Cheddar, Smoked Paprika Aioli **Chef's Recommendation: Try the Breakfast Sandwich on our Homemade Biscuits!**
Joy$8.50
Ruby Grapefruit, Gala Apple, Pineapple, Rosemary
Quarantine Burger$10.00
BEYOND BURGER Patty, Wisconsin Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Homemade Pickles, SWEET BABY RAY'S BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Pretzel Bun for Vegan).
Avocado Toast$10.00
Panini Slices, Avocado, Lemon, Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Basil, and Micro Greens
Chicken Salad BLT$10.50
Jade$8.50
Mango, Pineapple, Yogurt, Spinach, Basil, Coconut Milk
Location

1050 E 47th St

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
