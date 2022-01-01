Go
Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

The Cary Ale House is a brewpub focusing on high quality craft beer and gastro-pub food made from scratch daily in our kitchen!

208 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Fresh cauliflower breaded, fried and tossed in house buffalo sauce
Smokehouse$11.95
Our house BBQ pulled pork on a pretzel roll, smothered with melted cheddar and topped with granny smith apple slices, our house slaw and onion straws
Chop Chop$10.95
artisan greens, English cucumber, red onion, crispy chickpeas, peppered bacon, the Devil’s egg with maple-balsamic vinaigrette - select "add chicken" when ordering for the chicken
Classic Burger$10.95
choice of cheese, butter lettuce, tomato & onion
Cheese Curds$7.95
Farm fresh cheddar cheese curds, fried in house stout batter accompanied by our homemade jalapeño jelly dipping sauce
Pub Burger$13.95
Pork belly, cheddar, chopped red onion and our signature pub sauce
Chicken Tenders$8.95
10 oz. of buttermilk marinated tenders, hand dipped in house breading, fried, with your choice of house dipping sauce
The Greek$9.95
Artisan greens w/ cherry tomatoes, English cucumber, Kalamata Olives, crumbled feta with onion balsamic vinaigrette
Rooster$12.95
garden tomato, butter lettuce, onion jam, peppered bacon and smoked Gouda
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

208 W Main St

Cary IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

