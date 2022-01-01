Cake in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

FRENCH FRIES

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

208 W Main St, Cary

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$13.95
Crab cakes breaded and fried over lemon garlic aioli topped with micro greens
More about Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe

395 Cary Algonquin Rd Ste E, Cary

Avg 4.9 (138 reviews)
Takeout
Custom 8" Cake$39.95
Serves 10-14. Handmade at Cary Dairy with Super-Premium Ice Cream from
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Company! *Please allow 48 hours for all custom cake orders. Any custom messages, please add in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. If you see/would like a flavor we currently offer on our flavors page, please include in SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS section. *
**All custom cake order sales are final.**
More about Cary Dairy Ice Cream Cafe
