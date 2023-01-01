Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Consumer pic

 

Tangie's Kitchen

3106 Three Oaks Road, Ste D, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders w/ fries$11.50
Grub on 4 chicken tenders and fries for the win! Chicken tenders are seasoned and crispy, grab a cup of spicy ranch sauce, bbq sauce to complete the experience!
More about Tangie's Kitchen
Chicken Tenders image

FRENCH FRIES

Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

208 W Main St, Cary

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.95
10 oz. of buttermilk marinated tenders, hand dipped in house breading, fried, with your choice of house dipping sauce
KIDS Chicken Tenders$8.95
6 oz Chicken Tenders, Fried served with a side of fries
More about Cary Ale House & Brewing Company

