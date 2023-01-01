Chicken tenders in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Tangie's Kitchen
3106 Three Oaks Road, Ste D, Cary
|Chicken Tenders w/ fries
|$11.50
Grub on 4 chicken tenders and fries for the win! Chicken tenders are seasoned and crispy, grab a cup of spicy ranch sauce, bbq sauce to complete the experience!
FRENCH FRIES
Cary Ale House & Brewing Company
208 W Main St, Cary
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
10 oz. of buttermilk marinated tenders, hand dipped in house breading, fried, with your choice of house dipping sauce
|KIDS Chicken Tenders
|$8.95
6 oz Chicken Tenders, Fried served with a side of fries