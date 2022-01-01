Cary restaurants you'll love
Cary's top cuisines
Must-try Cary restaurants
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
|BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
|PEPPERONI RUSTICA
|$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
PIZZA
La Farm Bakery
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary
|White Chocolate Mini Baguette
|$4.69
Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette.
|Croissant
|$3.89
Traditional french croissant made with european butter…vive la différence!
|Le Parisien - Lunch
|$9.95
Rustic Baguette, European Butter, Ham, Gruyere Cheese
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Ginger Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, Cucumber, Daikon, Turnip, Pecans, Sesame, Ginger Vinaigrette {gf}
|Sichuan Chicken
|$26.00
Hot Honey, Scallion Cornbread, Wilted Kale, Pickled Radish {gfo}
|Gyoza
|$14.00
Mock 'Chicken", Ginger, Scallion, Black Fungus, Carrot, Chili Soy
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Potato Latke
|$3.95
2 potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream
|Marcey's Crispy Brussel sprouts
|$6.50
crispy Brussel sprouts with red onion and pastrami crisps and a balsamic glaze
|Potato Knish
|$3.65
served with brown mustard
POKE
The Poké Republic
309 crossroads blvd, cary
|Wasabi Bowl
|$13.95
salmon and scallop in wasabi yuzu sauce - salad mix - cucumber - sweet onions - green onions - sushi ginger - corn - seaweed salad - furikake
|Regular Build Your Own Bowl
|$13.95
2 scoops of protein
|Kahuna Bowl
|$15.95
tuna in Hawaiian sauce - ika sansai - crab salad - sweet onions - corn - tobiko - seaweed salad - onion crisps
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary
|ENCHILADAS CON MOLE
|$14.00
chicken / mole* / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro
*contains nuts
|QUESADILLA
|$13.00
chicken / cheese / sour cream / pico de gallo / guacamole / rice or beans
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Indian Street Corn
|$8.15
Indian street corn. Masala, paneer, scallion.
|Fried Brussels
|$9.65
Fried brussels sprouts, korean glaze
|Steak Taco
|$5.50
Beer marinated skirt steak
CAKES
Asali Desserts & Cafe
107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A, Cary
|Azka
|$6.00
Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.
|Kenafa Cheesecake
|$6.00
Our take on an American classic cheesecake but with a shredded phyllo dough for the crust and topping! Served with s sprinkle of crushed pistachio and drizzled with our home made sweet syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice
|$6.50
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate swiss buttercream and a layer of fresh raspberry puree covered in more Swiss buttercream with a dark ganache drizzle.
PIZZA
Di Fara Pizza Tavern
111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary
|Regular Pie
|$24.99
Redonda
|Difara Classic Pie
|$28.99
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
|Chaos Pie
|$34.99
Sausage, Meatball, Cherry Tomato, Wild Onions, & Fresh Garlic
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Large Fish 'n Chips^
|$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
|Black Bean Burger^
|$12.00
6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.
|Small Fish 'n Chips^
|$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$9.95
**SPICY** Black tiger shrimp tossed in Long's spicy sauce and served over lettuce and crispy rice noodles, garnished with scallions
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.95
Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
Papi's Cuban Cafe
3300 Ten Ten Rd, Cary
|The (305) Miami HALF
|$7.50
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
|The (305) Miami FULL
|$12.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
|That Cuban Jerk FULL
|$12.95
Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Eggplant Parmesan
|$16.00
Parmesan-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. Eggplant, flour, eggs, parmesan bread crumb mixture, marinara, pizza cheese blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo sauce, marinara sauce.
|Ziti Al Forno
|$23.00
Savory shrimp and chicken baked in a lobster cream sauce with Italian cured bacon, caramelized onions and our Italian cheese blend. Butter, shrimp, grilled chicken, pancetta, Spanish onions, herb garlic oil, lobster cream sauce, ziti pasta (penne), pizza cheese blend.
|Rigatoni Ala Bolognese
|$19.00
Large tube pasta tossed with our hearty meat sauce, Italian sausage and a touch of cream. Rigatoni Pasta, beef, veal, pork, pancetta, tomatoes, heavy cream, red wine, herbs, garlic, carrots, celery, onions, parsley, olive oil, Italian sausage, alfredo sauce, parmesan blend.
SUSHI
kō•än
2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary
|Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary
|Sodalicious Burger
|$6.67
American Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onions,Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sodalicious White &
Orange Sauce
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.67
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty with American Cheese and Hickory Smoked Bacon
|Hamburger
|$4.85
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|SPRING ROLL
|$2.35
|(D) Classic Fried Rice
|$10.25
|GF General Tso's Chicken
|$13.95
LA HORCHATERIA
2261 Newhope Church rd, Raleigh
|MINI CHURROS
5" mini churros
strawberry, nutella & lechera dipping sauce
|HORCHATA COLD BREW
House Made Horchata w/ Cold Brew
|CHURROS
10" CHURROS
caramel, lechera, & chocolate dipping sauce
GOV'T CHEESEBURGER
160 E Cedar St. #100, Cary
|house pimento
|$9.00
12oz.house pimento cheese.award winning
|classic.aka postmac (seeded bun)
|$13.00
two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special sauce.pickles
~comes w/ chips~
|dickel pickle spear
|$0.75
whole pickled cuke w/ dickel rye
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Half Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$12.00
Hand rolled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of of 1000 Island dressing.
|Braised Brisket Melt
|$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|GUACAMOLE
|$7.49
4 oz portion.
Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro
|Nachos
|$13.50
chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro
|Chilaquiles
|$15.25
corn totopos / creamy tomatillo sauce / onions / cilantro / guacamole / cheese / crema dulce
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
4 hand battered chicken tenders served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
|Steak Philly Cheese
|$12.00
Beef with onions, peppers, and white American cheese on a local hoagie roll
Brew Coffee Bar
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary
|Chai Latte
|$4.10
Chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and milk
|Mocha
|$4.60
2oz of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk with dark chocolate sauce
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Miso Soup*
|$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
|Fireball Roll*
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
|Hibachi
|$9.00
Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Quesadillas*
|$12.00
|Buffalo Rangoons*
|$10.00
|Small Traditional Wings (10)
|$15.00
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary
|Chik'n Salad
|$10.00
Crispy Chick’n patty, romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheeze,
Please mention your preferred sauce - Ranch or Honee Mustard
|Chik'n Bacon Ranch
|$12.50
Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun
|BBQ Chik'n
|$10.00
Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|9" Personal Pizza
|$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
|Tenders Combo
|$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
1140 Parkside Main St, Cary
|10 Wings
|$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
|Agency Burger
|$14.00
GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM
Guasaca
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
|Steak Bowl / Salad
|$8.75
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
|1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa
|$5.65
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|The Wolfpack
|$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop
Brioche
|Chipotle
|$15.00
Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Coulis, Ashe County Co. Habanero Cheddar, Fried Jalapeños, LTO, Pittsboro Bread
Shop Brioche
|The Tarheel
|$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.50
panfried pork and vegetable dumplings
|Spider Roll
|$11.95
Fried softshell crab, smelt roes & spicy mayonnaise.
|Rainbow Roll
|$15.95
Crab & cucumber wrapped with slices of salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellow tail & avocado.
