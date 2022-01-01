Cary restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • /
  • Cary

Must-try Cary restaurants

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
La Farm Bakery image

PIZZA

La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary

Avg 4.5 (4435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
White Chocolate Mini Baguette$4.69
Uniquely La Farm… belgian white chocolate chunks swirled in a mini french baguette.
Croissant$3.89
Traditional french croissant made with european butter…vive la différence!
Le Parisien - Lunch$9.95
Rustic Baguette, European Butter, Ham, Gruyere Cheese
More about La Farm Bakery
kō•än Public Table image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Salad$10.00
Arugula, Cucumber, Daikon, Turnip, Pecans, Sesame, Ginger Vinaigrette {gf}
Sichuan Chicken$26.00
Hot Honey, Scallion Cornbread, Wilted Kale, Pickled Radish {gfo}
Gyoza$14.00
Mock 'Chicken", Ginger, Scallion, Black Fungus, Carrot, Chili Soy
More about kō•än Public Table
Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Latke$3.95
2 potato pancakes served with apple sauce and sour cream
Marcey's Crispy Brussel sprouts$6.50
crispy Brussel sprouts with red onion and pastrami crisps and a balsamic glaze
Potato Knish$3.65
served with brown mustard
More about Mookies New York Deli
The Poké Republic image

POKE

The Poké Republic

309 crossroads blvd, cary

Avg 4.9 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wasabi Bowl$13.95
salmon and scallop in wasabi yuzu sauce - salad mix - cucumber - sweet onions - green onions - sushi ginger - corn - seaweed salad - furikake
Regular Build Your Own Bowl$13.95
2 scoops of protein
Kahuna Bowl$15.95
tuna in Hawaiian sauce - ika sansai - crab salad - sweet onions - corn - tobiko - seaweed salad - onion crisps
More about The Poké Republic
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ENCHILADAS CON MOLE$14.00
chicken / mole* / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro
*contains nuts
QUESADILLA$13.00
chicken / cheese / sour cream / pico de gallo / guacamole / rice or beans
FAJITAS$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Indian Street Corn$8.15
Indian street corn. Masala, paneer, scallion.
Fried Brussels$9.65
Fried brussels sprouts, korean glaze
Steak Taco$5.50
Beer marinated skirt steak
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Asali Desserts & Cafe image

CAKES

Asali Desserts & Cafe

107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A, Cary

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Azka$6.00
Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.
Kenafa Cheesecake$6.00
Our take on an American classic cheesecake but with a shredded phyllo dough for the crust and topping! Served with s sprinkle of crushed pistachio and drizzled with our home made sweet syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.
Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice$6.50
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate swiss buttercream and a layer of fresh raspberry puree covered in more Swiss buttercream with a dark ganache drizzle.
More about Asali Desserts & Cafe
Di Fara Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Di Fara Pizza Tavern

111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary

Avg 4.4 (381 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Pie$24.99
Redonda
Difara Classic Pie$28.99
Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Mushrooms
Chaos Pie$34.99
Sausage, Meatball, Cherry Tomato, Wild Onions, & Fresh Garlic
More about Di Fara Pizza Tavern
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fish 'n Chips^$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
Black Bean Burger^$12.00
6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.
Small Fish 'n Chips^$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp$9.95
**SPICY** Black tiger shrimp tossed in Long's spicy sauce and served over lettuce and crispy rice noodles, garnished with scallions
Crab Rangoons$7.95
Wontons filled with kani crab, scallions, and cream cheese, served with Tasu's chili plum sauce
Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Papi's Cuban Cafe image

 

Papi's Cuban Cafe

3300 Ten Ten Rd, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The (305) Miami HALF$7.50
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
The (305) Miami FULL$12.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
That Cuban Jerk FULL$12.95
Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
More about Papi's Cuban Cafe
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggplant Parmesan$16.00
Parmesan-breaded eggplant, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. Eggplant, flour, eggs, parmesan bread crumb mixture, marinara, pizza cheese blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo sauce, marinara sauce.
Ziti Al Forno$23.00
Savory shrimp and chicken baked in a lobster cream sauce with Italian cured bacon, caramelized onions and our Italian cheese blend. Butter, shrimp, grilled chicken, pancetta, Spanish onions, herb garlic oil, lobster cream sauce, ziti pasta (penne), pizza cheese blend.
Rigatoni Ala Bolognese$19.00
Large tube pasta tossed with our hearty meat sauce, Italian sausage and a touch of cream. Rigatoni Pasta, beef, veal, pork, pancetta, tomatoes, heavy cream, red wine, herbs, garlic, carrots, celery, onions, parsley, olive oil, Italian sausage, alfredo sauce, parmesan blend.
More about Lugano Ristorante
kō•än image

SUSHI

kō•än

2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
Cauliflower$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
Pork Belly Banh Mi$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
More about kō•än
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sodalicious Burger$6.67
American Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onions,Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sodalicious White &
Orange Sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.67
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty with American Cheese and Hickory Smoked Bacon
Hamburger$4.85
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPRING ROLL$2.35
(D) Classic Fried Rice$10.25
GF General Tso's Chicken$13.95
More about Goji Bistro
LA HORCHATERIA image

 

LA HORCHATERIA

2261 Newhope Church rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MINI CHURROS
5" mini churros
strawberry, nutella & lechera dipping sauce
HORCHATA COLD BREW
House Made Horchata w/ Cold Brew
CHURROS
10" CHURROS
caramel, lechera, & chocolate dipping sauce
More about LA HORCHATERIA
GOV'T CHEESEBURGER image

 

GOV'T CHEESEBURGER

160 E Cedar St. #100, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
house pimento$9.00
12oz.house pimento cheese.award winning
classic.aka postmac (seeded bun)$13.00
two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special sauce.pickles
~comes w/ chips~
dickel pickle spear$0.75
whole pickled cuke w/ dickel rye
More about GOV'T CHEESEBURGER
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Fish & Chips$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Irish Egg Rolls$12.00
Hand rolled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese. Served with a side of of 1000 Island dressing.
Braised Brisket Melt$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$7.49
4 oz portion.
Avocado, tomato, onion, chile serrano, lime juice, cilantro
Nachos$13.50
chicken tinga / morita salsa / queso dip / refried black beans / crema dulce / queso fresco / onions / cilantro
Chilaquiles$15.25
corn totopos / creamy tomatillo sauce / onions / cilantro / guacamole / cheese / crema dulce
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 hand battered chicken tenders served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
Steak Philly Cheese$12.00
Beef with onions, peppers, and white American cheese on a local hoagie roll
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Brew Coffee Bar image

 

Brew Coffee Bar

122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai Latte$4.10
Chai concentrate from Rishi Tea and milk
Mocha$4.60
2oz of espresso with 10oz of steamed milk with dark chocolate sauce
Cappuccino$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Soup*$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
Fireball Roll*$7.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Hibachi$9.00
Served with assorted vegetables and your choice of fried rice, steamed white or brown rice
More about Sushi at the Park
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadillas*$12.00
Buffalo Rangoons*$10.00
Small Traditional Wings (10)$15.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chik'n Salad$10.00
Crispy Chick’n patty, romaine, tomato, cucumber, cheeze,
Please mention your preferred sauce - Ranch or Honee Mustard
Chik'n Bacon Ranch$12.50
Crispy Chick'n patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch on toasted bun
BBQ Chik'n$10.00
Pulled Chick'n seasoned with BBQ sauce and house blend special spices, slaw.
More about Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
9" Personal Pizza$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Tenders Combo$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

1140 Parkside Main St, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
10 Wings$14.00
TEN WINGS FRIED CRISPY SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH. WING SAUCE CHOICES: CAROLINA GOLD, BUFFALO, HOT, OR THAI CHILI
Agency Burger$14.00
GRILLED TO TEMPERATURE, TOPPED WITH BOURBON ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR AND SWISS CHEESES WITH SECRET AGENT SAUCE
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
CHEESE, PEPPERS, ONION, SOUR CREAM
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Guasaca image

 

Guasaca

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Bowl / Salad$8.75
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa$4.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa$5.65
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce
More about Guasaca
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Wolfpack$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop
Brioche
Chipotle$15.00
Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Coulis, Ashe County Co. Habanero Cheddar, Fried Jalapeños, LTO, Pittsboro Bread
Shop Brioche
The Tarheel$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
More about Tribeca Tavern
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Gyoza$6.50
panfried pork and vegetable dumplings
Spider Roll$11.95
Fried softshell crab, smelt roes & spicy mayonnaise.
Rainbow Roll$15.95
Crab & cucumber wrapped with slices of salmon, tuna, shrimp, yellow tail & avocado.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

