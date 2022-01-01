Cary American restaurants you'll love

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Cary

Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Fish 'n Chips^$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
Black Bean Burger^$12.00
6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.
Small Fish 'n Chips^$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Dog$2.60
Carolina Pride Red Pork & Beef Dog
Sodalicious Burger$6.67
American Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onions,Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sodalicious White &
Orange Sauce
Kids' Junior Burger$2.50
1/8lb Burger served on a Slider Bun
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheese Burger$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Traditional Wings (20)$28.00
Small Traditional Wings (10)$15.00
Mini Traditional Wings (5)$9.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
9" Personal Pizza$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
Tenders Combo$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Tarheel$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
Mastering Augusta$16.00
House-Made Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
The Wolfpack$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop
Brioche
More about Tribeca Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary

160 E Cedar Street Suite 100, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cary

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Gyoza

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston