Cary American restaurants you'll love

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Large Fish 'n Chips^
|$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
|Black Bean Burger^
|$12.00
6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.
|Small Fish 'n Chips^
|$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary
|Hot Dog
|$2.60
Carolina Pride Red Pork & Beef Dog
|Sodalicious Burger
|$6.67
American Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onions,Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sodalicious White &
Orange Sauce
|Kids' Junior Burger
|$2.50
1/8lb Burger served on a Slider Bun
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Medium Traditional Wings (20)
|$28.00
|Small Traditional Wings (10)
|$15.00
|Mini Traditional Wings (5)
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|9" Personal Pizza
|$8.00
Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)
|Tenders Combo
|$11.00
Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|The Tarheel
|$14.00
Caramelized Onions, NC Brie, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
|Mastering Augusta
|$16.00
House-Made Pimento Cheese, Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop Brioche
|The Wolfpack
|$15.00
Ashe Co. Pepper Jack, Peppered Bacon, Hand-Crafted BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Straws, LTO, Pittsboro Bread Shop
Brioche
Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary
160 E Cedar Street Suite 100, Cary
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Brick Oven Cauliflower
|$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
|Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
|Baja Bowl
|$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)