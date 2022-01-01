Cary cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Cary
More about Asali Desserts & Cafe
CAKES
Asali Desserts & Cafe
107 Edingbugh S Dr Suite 106 A, Cary
|Popular items
|Azka
|$6.00
Creamy dark chocolate ganache with layers of biscuits and unsweetened coconut topped with a smooth layer of dark chocolate ganache.
|Kenafa Cheesecake
|$6.00
Our take on an American classic cheesecake but with a shredded phyllo dough for the crust and topping! Served with s sprinkle of crushed pistachio and drizzled with our home made sweet syrup infused with orange blossom and rose water.
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake Slice
|$6.50
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate swiss buttercream and a layer of fresh raspberry puree covered in more Swiss buttercream with a dark ganache drizzle.
More about Papi's Cuban Cafe
Papi's Cuban Cafe
3300 Ten Ten Rd, Cary
|Popular items
|That Cuban Jerk FULL
|$12.95
Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
|The (305) Miami HALF
|$7.50
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
|The (305) Miami FULL
|$12.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
More about LA HORCHATERIA
LA HORCHATERIA
2261 Newhope Church rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|HORCHATA COLD BREW
House Made Horchata w/ Cold Brew
|CHURROS
10" CHURROS
caramel, lechera, & chocolate dipping sauce
|MINI CHURROS
5" mini churros
strawberry, nutella & lechera dipping sauce
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Brew Coffee Bar
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
2 oz of espresso with 4 oz steamed milk
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
Steamed Homeland Creamery chocolate milk
|Avocado Toast
Sourdough bread from Union Special topped with avocado mix, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese