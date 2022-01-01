Cary Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Cary
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary
Popular items
FAJITAS
|$15.00
bell peppers / onions / mushrooms / salad / choice of chicken, veggies. Steak or shrimp*, add +$4.00
CARNE
|$17.00
flour tortilla / grilled steak* / cheese / pico de gallo / avocado
ENCHILADAS CON MOLE
|$14.00
chicken / mole* / queso fresco / refried beans / rice / onions / cilantro
*contains nuts
Papi's Cuban Cafe
3300 Ten Ten Rd, Cary
Popular items
That Cuban Jerk FULL
|$12.95
Slicede Jerk Chicken/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Llanes Aioli pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
The (305) Miami HALF
|$7.50
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
The (305) Miami FULL
|$12.95
Traditional Cuban Sandwich, Family Pork Recipe/Ham/Swiss/Dill Pickles/Mustard pressed on Authentic Cuban Bread
Guasaca
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
Popular items
Steak Bowl / Salad
|$8.75
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
1 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepa
|$4.95
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
1 Avocado Chicken Signature Arepa
|$5.65
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce