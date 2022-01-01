Cary pizza restaurants you'll love
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|Popular items
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
|BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
|PEPPERONI RUSTICA
|$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
More about Di Fara Pizza Tavern
PIZZA
Di Fara Pizza Tavern
111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary
|Popular items
|Regular Pie
|$24.99
Redonda
|Chaos Pie
|$34.99
Sausage, Meatball, Cherry Tomato, Wild Onions, & Fresh Garlic
|Classic Calzone
|$28.99
4 cheese; Mozzarella, Buffalo Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, Grana Padano
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Popular items
|Brick Oven Cauliflower
|$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
|Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
|Baja Bowl
|$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)