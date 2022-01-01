Cary pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Cary

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
BUILD YOUR OWN
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella. Choose your crust and toppings. Maximum 3 toppings.
PEPPERONI RUSTICA$17.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, thick cut pepperoni.
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Di Fara Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Di Fara Pizza Tavern

111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary

Avg 4.4 (381 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Pie$24.99
Redonda
Chaos Pie$34.99
Sausage, Meatball, Cherry Tomato, Wild Onions, & Fresh Garlic
Classic Calzone$28.99
4 cheese; Mozzarella, Buffalo Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, Grana Padano
More about Di Fara Pizza Tavern
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cary

Salmon

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Gyoza

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston