Cary sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Cary
SUSHI
kō•än
2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
|Cauliflower
|$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Popular items
|Fireball Roll*
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
|Dragon Roll
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago
|Miso Soup*
|$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Popular items
|Spider Roll
|$11.95
Fried softshell crab, smelt roes & spicy mayonnaise.
|Typhoon Roll
|$11.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado topped with tempura crunchy bits.
|Dynamite Roll
|$13.95
California roll smothered with cubed tuna, smelt roes, spicy sesame oil and spicy sauce.