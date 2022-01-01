Cary sushi restaurants you'll love

Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Sushi & Japanese

Must-try sushi restaurants in Cary

kō•än image

SUSHI

kō•än

2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
Cauliflower$13.00
Sweet soy, pickles, sesame, scallion. (GF) (Vegetarian)
Pork Belly Banh Mi$10.00
Crispy pork belly, hoisin, pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, jalapeno.
More about kō•än
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fireball Roll*$7.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, and avocado topped with seared tuna, spicy mayo, jalapeños, and hot sauce
Dragon Roll$6.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy mayo and masago
Miso Soup*$2.95
Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions
More about Sushi at the Park
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spider Roll$11.95
Fried softshell crab, smelt roes & spicy mayonnaise.
Typhoon Roll$11.95
Spicy tuna, cream cheese & avocado topped with tempura crunchy bits.
Dynamite Roll$13.95
California roll smothered with cubed tuna, smelt roes, spicy sesame oil and spicy sauce.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
