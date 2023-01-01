Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve arepas

Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Cheese Arepas$6.00
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Item pic

 

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Combo 2 Grilled Chicken Signature Arepas$10.75
Grilled Chicken, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo & White Cheese
~ 1 Shredded Chicken Arepa$5.90
Combine the best shredded chicken with the ingredients of your choice
~ Combo 2 Arepas: 1st Avocado Chicken$10.75
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado with the house Sauce and the best ingredients of your choice
More about Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

