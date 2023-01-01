Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve beef salad

SALADS

Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

2200 W Main St suite A-100, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (2906 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
~ Shredded Beef Bowl$11.55
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Pick 1st: Shredded Beef Half Salad$12.05
More about Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Shredded Beef Bowl$11.55
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Beef Bowl / Salad$11.55
Best choice for the Beef lovers over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Pick 1st. Shredded Beef Half Salad$12.05
Half of our New Strawberry Salad with Shredded Beef combined with a Half Bowl of your choice. The best of both!
More about Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill

