Bread pudding in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve bread pudding

Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$12.00
A decadent interpretation of the classic. Heavy cream, whole milk, sugar, white chocolate, whole eggs, egg yolks, brioche
White Chocolate Bread Pudding$12.00
A decadent interpretation of the classic. Heavy cream, whole milk, sugar, white chocolate, whole eggs, egg yolks, brioche
Traditional Bread Pudding image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Bread Pudding$6.00
A traditional bread pudding drizzled with a homemade Irish whiskey cream sauce.
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bread Pudding$7.00
