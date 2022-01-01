Bread pudding in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Lugano Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$12.00
A decadent interpretation of the classic. Heavy cream, whole milk, sugar, white chocolate, whole eggs, egg yolks, brioche
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$12.00
A decadent interpretation of the classic. Heavy cream, whole milk, sugar, white chocolate, whole eggs, egg yolks, brioche
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Traditional Bread Pudding
|$6.00
A traditional bread pudding drizzled with a homemade Irish whiskey cream sauce.