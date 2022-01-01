Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve brisket

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

Anne's Braised Brisket$14.95
slow cooked with onions, tomato and an assortment or herbs and spiced in cabernet sauvignon red wine
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted spring vegetables. (6 oz portion)
Hot Open Brisket Sandwich$12.95
hot beef brisket served atop sourdough bread with French fries and gravy
Anne Brisket Full$17.00
Braised Brisket Melt image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
Braised Brisket Melt$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
Brisket Poutine$10.00
Crispy hand cut fries topped with our Guinness braised brisket, melted white cheddar, brown gravy and green onions
Brisket Mac & Cheese$18.00
Our house made mac & cheese with Guinness braised brisket, caramelized onions, mushrooms & diced tomato with a hint of horseradish.
Hank's Downtown Dive image

TACOS

Hank's Downtown Dive

111 E Chatham St Suite A, Cary

Avg 5 (312 reviews)
Brisket Taco$4.50
Sliced brisket, crispy shallots, cotija Hank's sauce
