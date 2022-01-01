Brisket in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve brisket
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Anne's Braised Brisket
|$14.95
slow cooked with onions, tomato and an assortment or herbs and spiced in cabernet sauvignon red wine
Served with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted spring vegetables. (6 oz portion)
|Hot Open Brisket Sandwich
|$12.95
hot beef brisket served atop sourdough bread with French fries and gravy
|Anne Brisket Full
|$17.00
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Braised Brisket Melt
|$15.00
Our Guinness braised brisket laced with caramelized onions & mushrooms served on grilled sourdough with melted white cheddar and horseradish sauce.
|Brisket Poutine
|$10.00
Crispy hand cut fries topped with our Guinness braised brisket, melted white cheddar, brown gravy and green onions
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Our house made mac & cheese with Guinness braised brisket, caramelized onions, mushrooms & diced tomato with a hint of horseradish.