Bruschetta in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve bruschetta
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|BRUSCHETTA
|$10.00
fresh baked pizza dough, served with bruschetta (fresh tomatoes, garlic, basil, extra virgin olive oil),
topped with shaved parmigiano reggiano and balsamic glaze
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Bruschetta Classico
|$11.00
Oven-toasted Italian bread topped with plum tomatoes, sweet basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella drizzled with a balsamic vinegar glaze.
