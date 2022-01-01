Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^
|$10.50
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side