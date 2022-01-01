Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^ image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^$10.50
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Hand-breaded chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a garden of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a fresh bun. Ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

