Buffalo wings in Cary

V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|BUFFALO WINGS (10)
|$16.00
GLUTEN FREE.
|BUFFALO WINGS (5)
|$8.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Buffalo Wings (20)^
|$23.00
20 wings. Served with carrots and celery.
|Buffalo Wings (5)^
|$7.25
5 wings. Served with carrots and celery.
|Buffalo Wings (10)^
|$12.50
10 wings. Served with carrots and celery.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Buffalo Wings (6)
|$10.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.
|Buffalo Wings (12)
|$18.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.