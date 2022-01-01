Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve buffalo wings

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO WINGS (10)$16.00
GLUTEN FREE.
BUFFALO WINGS (5)$8.00
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Wings (20)^$23.00
20 wings. Served with carrots and celery.
Buffalo Wings (5)^$7.25
5 wings. Served with carrots and celery.
Buffalo Wings (10)^$12.50
10 wings. Served with carrots and celery.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Wings (6)$10.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.
Buffalo Wings (12)$18.00
Jumbo wings tossed in our homemade buffalo, extra spicy habanero, or tangy Thai barbecue sauce. Served with celery sticks, carrots & ranch, or blue cheese. Available in quantities of 6 or 12.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

