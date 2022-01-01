Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve caesar salad

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad^$4.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad^$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
Lg Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
Sm Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
More about Lugano Ristorante
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and house made Asiago croutons.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.25
Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan / Add Grilled Chicken - $3, Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp $5
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$4.00
More about Tribeca Tavern
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Poppy Caesar Salad$7.50
romaine, brown butter croutons, grana padano
More about Tazza Kitchen

