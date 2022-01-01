Caesar salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve caesar salad
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$6.50
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Side Caesar Salad^
|$4.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad^
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Sm Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
|Lg Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and fresh Parmesan croutons. Romaine, olive oil, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, anchovies, to-fu, Parmesan blend, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, asiago cheese, garlic-Parmesan croutons
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp romaine tossed with Caesar dressing & topped with shaved parmesan and house made Asiago croutons.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Side Caesar Salad
|$5.00
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Caesar Salad
|$8.25
Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan / Add Grilled Chicken - $3, Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp $5
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Poppy Caesar Salad
|$7.50
romaine, brown butter croutons, grana padano