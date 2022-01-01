Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve cake

La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary

Avg 4.5 (4435 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$7.99
kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$15.00
Spiced Turmeric Cake, Whipped Creme Fraiche, White Chocolate, Gelee, Pomegranate Sorbet {gf} {nf}
Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.50
TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$12.50
Lump crab & claw meat, remoulade
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$15.95
Aged manchego cheese, low-country chorizo sauce, scallions
Toasted Pound Cake$8.75
Toasted pound cake with butterscotch sauce
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
(C) Pan-Dan Cake$40.00
Pan-Dan Cake$7.25
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake$9.00
Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Pops$2.75
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake$7.50
Brick Oven Crab Cakes$27.00
jicama chili slaw, microgreens, cherry tomato remoulade, choice of side
