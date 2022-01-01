Cake in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve cake
More about kō•än Public Table
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Carrot Cake
|$15.00
Spiced Turmeric Cake, Whipped Creme Fraiche, White Chocolate, Gelee, Pomegranate Sorbet {gf} {nf}
More about Mookies New York Deli
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Crab Cakes
|$12.50
Lump crab & claw meat, remoulade
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$15.95
Aged manchego cheese, low-country chorizo sauce, scallions
|Toasted Pound Cake
|$8.75
Toasted pound cake with butterscotch sauce
More about Goji Bistro
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|(C) Pan-Dan Cake
|$40.00
|Pan-Dan Cake
|$7.25
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
|$7.50
|Brick Oven Crab Cakes
|$27.00
jicama chili slaw, microgreens, cherry tomato remoulade, choice of side