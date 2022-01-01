Calamari in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve calamari
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Calamari
|$13.00
Hand breaded and fried
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Crispy Calamari
|$9.95
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
|Calamari Roll
|$16.45
Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Calamari Fritti
|$13.00
Tender calamari lightly breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce and Italian salsa. Calamari, milk, seasoned flour, oil, marinara, vinegar, garlic, pepperoncini, capers, basil, parsley, tomatoes, lemon.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|GF Salt & Pepper Calamari
|$12.00
|CALAMARI
|$12.00