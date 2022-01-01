Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve calamari

Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
Hand breaded and fried
Item pic

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$9.95
**SPICY** Fried calamari, cherry peppers, and crispy rice noodles, served with sweet Thai chili sauce
Calamari Roll$16.45
Tempura calamari and tempura onion inside, topped with avocado and sweet Thai chili sauce
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$13.00
Tender calamari lightly breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce and Italian salsa. Calamari, milk, seasoned flour, oil, marinara, vinegar, garlic, pepperoncini, capers, basil, parsley, tomatoes, lemon.
Calamari Fritti$13.00
Tender calamari lightly breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce and Italian salsa. Calamari, milk, seasoned flour, oil, marinara, vinegar, garlic, pepperoncini, capers, basil, parsley, tomatoes, lemon.
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
GF Salt & Pepper Calamari$12.00
CALAMARI$12.00
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$10.00
Tempura calamari. Served with tempura sauce
