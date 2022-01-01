Cannolis in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve cannolis
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|CANNOLI
|$6.00
Sicilian ricotta, maraschino cherries
Di Fara Pizza Tavern
111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary
|Cannoli
|$5.00
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Cannoli
|$8.00
Traditional shell filled with a sweet ricotta cheese & dipped in shaved chocolate. Filling: ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla bean Shell - flour, sugar, shortening, cinnamon Chocolate shavings, pistachios.