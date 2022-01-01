Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve cannolis

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
CANNOLI$6.00
Sicilian ricotta, maraschino cherries
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Di Fara Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA

Di Fara Pizza Tavern

111 East Chatham St. Unit D, Cary

Avg 4.4 (381 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannoli$5.00
More about Di Fara Pizza Tavern
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli$8.00
Traditional shell filled with a sweet ricotta cheese & dipped in shaved chocolate. Filling: ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla bean Shell - flour, sugar, shortening, cinnamon Chocolate shavings, pistachios.
More about Lugano Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannolis$2.75
More about Pineapple Sol

