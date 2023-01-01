Carne asada in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Carne Asada Platter
|$20.00
6 oz Skirt steak (cooked to order), rice, charro beans, habanero chimichurri, guacamole, corn tortillas.
|Tacos Carne Asada (2)
|$13.75
steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
|Tacos Carne Asada (3)
|$16.75
steak (cooked to order) / cheese / guacamole / pico de gallo. Three soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans