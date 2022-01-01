Ceviche in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve ceviche
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary
|CEVICHE DEL DIA
|$12.00
Shrimp / Mango Juice / Habanero Sauce / Heavy Cream / Cilantro / Avocado
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Mango Shrimp Ceviche Tower
|$14.99
Jumbo shrimp cooked in lime juice / mango / cucumber / onions / tomatoe / serrano / cilantro / avocado
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Salmon Ceviche*
|$9.95
salmon, mint leaves, avocado, cilantro, red onions, and tomatoes with ceviche sauce