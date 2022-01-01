Cheese fries in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac and cheese Ball$4.95
Served with Ranch Dressing
Cheese Fries$6.00
More about Mookies New York Deli
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheese Fries^$9.00
Steak fries topped with chopped bacon and house-made white queso.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$8.49
Bacon Cheese Fries$4.99
1.49 upcharge with entree
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili-Cheese Fries$4.85
Loaded Cheese Fries$4.99
Cheese Fries with Sodalicious White Sauce & Bacon
Chili-Cheese Fries$4.85
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Bacon Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
Bacon Cheese Fries (side)$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
3 Alarm Cheese Fries$5.00
Crinkle cut fries, cajun seasoning, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, drizzled with Hot & Sweet sauce
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
