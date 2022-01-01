Cheese fries in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Mookies New York Deli
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Fried Mac and cheese Ball
|$4.95
Served with Ranch Dressing
|Cheese Fries
|$6.00
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Bacon Cheese Fries^
|$9.00
Steak fries topped with chopped bacon and house-made white queso.
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$8.49
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$4.99
1.49 upcharge with entree
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary
|Chili-Cheese Fries
|$4.85
|Loaded Cheese Fries
|$4.99
Cheese Fries with Sodalicious White Sauce & Bacon
|Chili-Cheese Fries
|$4.85
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Side Bacon Cheese Fries
|$8.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|Bacon Cheese Fries (side)
|$5.00
Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch
|3 Alarm Cheese Fries
|$5.00
Crinkle cut fries, cajun seasoning, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos, drizzled with Hot & Sweet sauce