Cheesecake in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve cheesecake

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESECAKE$5.50
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Cheesecake$6.50
More about Mookies New York Deli
The Poké Republic image

POKE

The Poké Republic

309 crossroads blvd, cary

Avg 4.9 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Green Tea Cheesecake$5.00
Home-made green tea cheesecake topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with green tea powder.
Creme Brûlée Cheesecake$5.00
A creamy slice of heaven!
More about The Poké Republic
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
Traditional cheesecake, whipped cream, strawberries, mint.
More about Lugano Ristorante
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.50
More about Goji Bistro
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Specialty Cheesecake$8.75
Bananas Foster Cheesecake: NY style cheesecake with a swirl of bananas cooked in rum, butter, and brown sugar baked on an oreo crust.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Cheesecake$6.95
More about Sushi at the Park
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep Fried Cheesecake$7.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$7.00
More about Tribeca Tavern
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Tea Cheesecake$5.95
Homemade green tea cheesecake. Lovingly made by Kimie-san :-)
Creme Brûlée Cheesecake$6.00
Moist and delicious cheesecake topped with layer of creme brûlée.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$3.00
More about Pineapple Sol

