Cheesecake in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve cheesecake
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.50
POKE
The Poké Republic
309 crossroads blvd, cary
|Homemade Green Tea Cheesecake
|$5.00
Home-made green tea cheesecake topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with green tea powder.
|Creme Brûlée Cheesecake
|$5.00
A creamy slice of heaven!
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$8.00
Traditional cheesecake, whipped cream, strawberries, mint.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Specialty Cheesecake
|$8.75
Bananas Foster Cheesecake: NY style cheesecake with a swirl of bananas cooked in rum, butter, and brown sugar baked on an oreo crust.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Tempura Cheesecake
|$6.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Deep Fried Cheesecake
|$7.00
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|NY Cheesecake
|$7.00
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Green Tea Cheesecake
|$5.95
Homemade green tea cheesecake. Lovingly made by Kimie-san :-)
|Creme Brûlée Cheesecake
|$6.00
Moist and delicious cheesecake topped with layer of creme brûlée.