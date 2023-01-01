Chicken caesar salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Caesar Salad (NO CHICKEN)
|$11.00
More about BB's Crispy Chicken - Cary - Parkside Town Commons
BB's Crispy Chicken - Cary - Parkside Town Commons
1147 Parkside Main, Cary
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$8.49
Boneless tenders, crunchy romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and classic Caesar dressing wrapped in a wheat tortilla. Choice of grilled or crunchy tenders.