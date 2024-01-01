Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken fried rice in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Cary restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Anjappar Cary
101 Ledgestone Way, Cary
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$16.99
More about Anjappar Cary
Pho Thien Phat - Cary NC - 6404 Tryon Rd
6406 Tryon Rd, Cary
No reviews yet
41. CHICKEN FRIED RICE / COM CHIEN GA
$13.50
More about Pho Thien Phat - Cary NC - 6404 Tryon Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Cary
Enchiladas
Chicken Pitas
Fish Tacos
Edamame
Chicken Pizza
Steak Quesadillas
Spaghetti
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
More near Cary to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(59 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(752 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(571 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(304 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston