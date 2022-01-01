Chicken parmesan in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.00
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Breast of chicken delicately breaded, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. (2) 3oz. Chicken breasts, parmesan bread crumb mixture, egg, flour, marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, olive oil blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo, marinara sauce.