Chicken parmesan in Cary

Cary restaurants
  Cary
  Chicken Parmesan

Cary restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Breast of chicken delicately breaded, lightly fried and baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti tossed in our light tomato cream sauce. (2) 3oz. Chicken breasts, parmesan bread crumb mixture, egg, flour, marinara sauce, pizza cheese blend, olive oil blend, spaghetti pasta, garlic butter, alfredo, marinara sauce.
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$15.00
Breaded chicken covered in mozzarella and tomatoes sauce served with fries
More about Pineapple Sol

