Chicken salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
V Pizza & Tap Garden
1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about La Farm Bakery
PIZZA
La Farm Bakery
4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary
|Chicken Avocado Salad - Lunch
|$11.75
Spring Mix, Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Salad - Lunch
|$10.25
Brioche, Pulled Chicken, Mayo, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Mookies New York Deli
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Chicken Salad Quart
|$14.50
|Bagel with Chicken Salad
|$7.95
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Lugano Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon and red onions tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette. Iceberg lettuce, plum tomatoes, Gorgonzola, red onion, diced chicken, avocado, bacon, rosemary flatbread triangles, mustard, sugar, garlic, red wine vinegar, white vinegar, olive oil, oregano and chili flake.
More about Goji Bistro
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|Asian Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.95
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Whiskey Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chef's homemade chicken salad with a hint of Irish whiskey served on grilled wheat with Swiss cheese & LTO.
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Brew Coffee Bar
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
Served with side of chips!
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad
|$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch & BBQ drizzle
More about Guasaca
Guasaca
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
|~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$9.95
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$10.25
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Tribeca Tavern
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$13.00
Chicken, Pecans, NC Apples, Provolone
More about Pineapple Sol
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
multigrain toast, roasted pecans, lemon tarragon aioli