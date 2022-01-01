Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve chicken salad

V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

1389 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
La Farm Bakery image

PIZZA

La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary

Avg 4.5 (4435 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad - Lunch$11.75
Spring Mix, Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Chicken Salad - Lunch$10.25
Brioche, Pulled Chicken, Mayo, Grapes, Almonds, Lettuce, Tomato
More about La Farm Bakery
Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Quart$14.50
Bagel with Chicken Salad$7.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
More about Mookies New York Deli
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon and red onions tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette. Iceberg lettuce, plum tomatoes, Gorgonzola, red onion, diced chicken, avocado, bacon, rosemary flatbread triangles, mustard, sugar, garlic, red wine vinegar, white vinegar, olive oil, oregano and chili flake.
More about Lugano Ristorante
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Goji Bistro
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whiskey Chicken Salad$12.00
Chef's homemade chicken salad with a hint of Irish whiskey served on grilled wheat with Swiss cheese & LTO.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken and wing sauce
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Item pic

 

Brew Coffee Bar

122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
Served with side of chips!
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad$10.00
Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch & BBQ drizzle
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Item pic

 

Guasaca

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Avocado Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Shredded Chicken Bowl / Salad$9.95
Combine the best Shredded Chicken over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad$10.25
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Melt$13.00
Chicken, Pecans, NC Apples, Provolone
More about Tribeca Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.
More about Pineapple Sol
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
multigrain toast, roasted pecans, lemon tarragon aioli
More about Tazza Kitchen

