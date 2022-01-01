Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Cary restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
More about Mookies New York Deli
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

 

Brew Coffee Bar

122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
Served with side of chips!
More about Brew Coffee Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.
More about Pineapple Sol
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
multigrain toast, roasted pecans, lemon tarragon aioli
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Fish Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Teriyaki

Mac And Cheese

Muffins

Thai Tea

Chilaquiles

Grits

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston