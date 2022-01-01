Chicken salad sandwiches in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.95
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.49
Housemade chicken salad served on toasted sourdough and accompanied with diced jalapenos, red onions and tomatoes.
Brew Coffee Bar
122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
Chicken salad mix with cranberries, pecans, and honey on Union Special sourdough bread
Served with side of chips!
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$10.00
Juicy grilled chicken salad between two croissant halves.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
multigrain toast, roasted pecans, lemon tarragon aioli