Chicken soup in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chicken soup

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup$5.95
chicken broth, carrots, parsnip and chicken and our own parsley and dill matzo balls
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup Quart$10.95
Chicken Matzo ball Soup$5.75
More about Mookies New York Deli
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexican Chicken Soup- Large$8.99
Chichen, chicken broth, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, rice.
Mexican Chicken Soup- Small$5.99
Mexican Chicken Soup- Large$8.99
Gluten-free. Chicken, chicken broth, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, rice.
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila

