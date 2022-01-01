Chicken tenders in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Chicken Fingers Dinner
|$12.95
buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, served with Mookies BBQ sauce, French fries and coleslaw
|Kids Chicken Fingers 3 Tenders
|$7.50
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Chicken Tenders^
|$9.00
Hand-breaded tenders served naked or tossed in your favorite buffalo sauce.
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chicken Tender Platter
|$13.99
5 Hand-breaded, fresh never frozen chicken tenders served with coleslaw and your choice of side
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|kid chicken tenders
|$4.99
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
4 hand battered chicken tenders served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Chicken Strips (4)*
|$12.00