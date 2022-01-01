Chicken tenders in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cary restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers Dinner$12.95
buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, served with Mookies BBQ sauce, French fries and coleslaw
Kids Chicken Fingers 3 Tenders$7.50
More about Mookies New York Deli
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders^$9.00
Hand-breaded tenders served naked or tossed in your favorite buffalo sauce.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tender Platter$13.99
5 Hand-breaded, fresh never frozen chicken tenders served with coleslaw and your choice of side
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.99
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.00
More about Lugano Ristorante
Kids Chicken Fingers image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
kid chicken tenders$4.99
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
02499b5d-6275-4011-94c8-98b60f0f9ffa image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
4 hand battered chicken tenders served with fries and a choice of dipping sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.00
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Strips (4)*$12.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$16.00
Hand-Breaded Carolina Chicken Tenders
Kid Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Tribeca Tavern

