Chicken wraps in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Chicken Gouda Wrap^ image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Gouda Wrap^$11.00
Grilled chicken wrapped up in a flour tortilla with chipotle+avocado aioli, baby greens, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and tomato. Served with a side.
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$8.95
Chopped chicken, water chestnuts, onions, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions, served with iceberg lettuce and honey hoisin sauce
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$9.95
GF Chicken Lettuce Wraps$9.95
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
South Beach Bacon Chicken Wrap$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Wrap$10.00
Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, dressed in classic caesar dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
