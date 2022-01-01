Chicken wraps in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chicken wraps
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Chicken Gouda Wrap^
|$11.00
Grilled chicken wrapped up in a flour tortilla with chipotle+avocado aioli, baby greens, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and tomato. Served with a side.
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$8.95
Chopped chicken, water chestnuts, onions, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions, served with iceberg lettuce and honey hoisin sauce
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$9.95
|GF Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$9.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|South Beach Bacon Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$10.00
Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side