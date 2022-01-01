Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve chili

Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili^$7.00
House-made chili.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$ Chili Plum Sauce$0.50
$ Thai Chili Oil$0.50
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$4.99
1.99 with entree
Beef Chili$4.99
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili-Cheese Fries$4.85
Chili Fries$3.69
Side of Hotdog Chili$2.09
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil On Side
More about Goji Bistro
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl Chili$6.00
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce (Spring Roll) .50¢$0.50
Chili Paste$0.50
Chili Oil$0.50
More about Sushi at the Park
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Housemade Chili - Cup$4.00
Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

