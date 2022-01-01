Chili in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve chili
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Bowl Chili^
|$7.00
House-made chili.
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|$ Chili Plum Sauce
|$0.50
|$ Thai Chili Oil
|$0.50
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chili
|$4.99
1.99 with entree
|Beef Chili
|$4.99
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary
|Chili-Cheese Fries
|$4.85
|Chili Fries
|$3.69
|Side of Hotdog Chili
|$2.09
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Bowl Chili
|$6.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Sweet Chili Sauce (Spring Roll) .50¢
|$0.50
|Chili Paste
|$0.50
|Chili Oil
|$0.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Housemade Chili - Cup
|$4.00
Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Kale & Chilies Salad
|$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)