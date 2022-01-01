Chips and salsa in Cary
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|order chips & salsa (to-go)
|$3.99
3 bags of chips + One 8 oz container of salsa
|EXTRA Chips and salsa
|$3.99
3 small bags of chips+ 8 oz cup of our homemade house salsa
|Fajita family style steak-rice, beans, guacamole, chips, salsa, tortillas
|$62.00
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Chips And Salsa
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|$6.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.50
Mild Salsa & tortilla chips