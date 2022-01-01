Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Cary

Cary restaurants
  • Cary
  • Chips And Salsa

Cary restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
order chips & salsa (to-go)$3.99
3 bags of chips + One 8 oz container of salsa
EXTRA Chips and salsa$3.99
3 small bags of chips+ 8 oz cup of our homemade house salsa
Fajita family style steak-rice, beans, guacamole, chips, salsa, tortillas$62.00
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$6.00
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortilla Chips and Salsa$6.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips & Salsa$4.50
Mild Salsa & tortilla chips
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Item pic

 

Guasaca

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Chips & Salsa$3.20
More about Guasaca
Hank's Downtown Dive image

TACOS

Hank's Downtown Dive

111 E Chatham St Suite A, Cary

Avg 5 (312 reviews)
Chips & Salsas$4.00
Red and green salsas
More about Hank's Downtown Dive

