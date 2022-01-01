Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Cary

Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cary restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

PIZZA

La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary

Avg 4.5 (4435 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Cookie - 8pk - Chocolate Chip$6.49
White & Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.29
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.29
Using old-fashioned creaming method with fine european butter, this cookie is filled with plenty of belgian chocolate chips
More about La Farm Bakery
Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
More about Mookies New York Deli
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$1.99
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

 

Brew Coffee Bar

122 E Chatham St, Cary, NC 27511, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Brew Coffee Bar

