Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Chopped Chicken Salad

Cary restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon and red onions tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette. Iceberg lettuce, plum tomatoes, Gorgonzola, red onion, diced chicken, avocado, bacon, rosemary flatbread triangles, mustard, sugar, garlic, red wine vinegar, white vinegar, olive oil, oregano and chili flake.
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Iceberg lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon and red onions tossed in a Sweet & Spicy Vinaigrette. Iceberg lettuce, plum tomatoes, Gorgonzola, red onion, diced chicken, avocado, bacon, rosemary flatbread triangles, mustard, sugar, garlic, red wine vinegar, white vinegar, olive oil, oregano and chili flake.
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Chop Salad$13.00
Fresh crisp romaine & spring mix salad, tossed in ranch dressing, topped with tomato, cucumber, bacon bits, cheddar cheese & crispy fried chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Crab Rolls

Crepes

Club Sandwiches

Shrimp Tempura

Shepherds Pies

Spaghetti

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston