Club sandwiches in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tequila Club Sandwich$11.49
Tequila lime marinated grilled chicken breast, homemade guacamole,bacon, feta cheese, jalapeno mayo with lettuce and tomato on a fresh bun
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super Club Sandwich$11.00
Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truffle Club Sandwich$12.00
Rye or sourdough, panko crusted chicken, mayo, turkey bacon, swiss cheese,iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion topped with shaved parmesan.
More about Pineapple Sol

